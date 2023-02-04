Mumtaz recalls rejecting Shammi Kapoor's marriage proposal, says she misses him: 'Mujhe shaadi nahi karna tha isliye...'

Veteran actor Mumtaz, who made her first-ever television appearance on Indian Idol 13, spoke about how she responded when late actor Shammi Kapoor proposed marriage to her in the 1960s. In a new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Saturday, Mumtaz also romanced actor Dharmendra on stage. (Also Read | Mumtaz dances to Koi Sehri Babu 50 years later on Indian Idol. Watch)

In the clip, Mumtaz danced to the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Aap Ki Kasam (1974). The original song starred Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. She also danced to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from Brahmachari (1968). The original song featured Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor.

When Aditya Narayan said, "What a jodi (pair) Mumtaz ji and Shammi ji", she said next, "Unhone straightforward kaha tha (He told in a straightforward manner), 'I want to marry you'." Mumtaz also added, "Main 17 saal ki thi. Mujhe shaadi nahi karna tha isliye shaadi nahi ki. (I was 17 years old. I didn't want to marry and so I didn't). But I do miss him sometimes."

In the clip, Mumtaz also said, "Aap puchte the Mumtaz kisse shaadi karegi, main bolti thi Shah of Iran k bete se (They would ask whom would Mumtaz marry, I would say with the son of Shah of Iran)." Talking about her first scene with late actor Dilip Kumar, she said, “Dilip saab ko jaake mara, woh mera first shot tha unke saath (I went and hit Dilip saab, that was my first shot).”

Talking about Dharmendra, Mumtaz said, "I was very fond of Dharam." She also gave him a hug and kiss. Dharmendra replied, "Mumtaz ko dekh k feeling ajati hai (I get feelings when I see Mumtaz)." This remark made the veteran actor blush.

Mumtaz and Dharmendra featured togerther in Kaajal (1965), Ram Aur Shyam and Chandan Ka Palna (1967), Mere Hamdam Mere Dost (1968), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), and Loafer (1973). Mumtaz has featured in only two films with Shammi--Vallah Kya Baat Hai (1962), and Brahmachari (1968).

Last year speaking with Times of India, Mumtaz had talked about Shammi's reaction when she refused to marry him. “But, when I refused him, he started doubting ki nai tujhe heroine banna hai isiliye you don’t want to marry me, you were never in love with me. (When I refused him, he started to doubt me. He said to me that I don’t want to marry him because I want to be a heroine and that I was never in love with him)," she had said.

