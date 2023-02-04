Mumtaz dances to Koi Sehri Babu 50 years later on Indian Idol. Watch

Veteran actor Mumtaz will bring back the charm of 1970s on the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 13. In a new promo shared by the channel, Mumtaz is seen grooving to her hit song Koi Sehri Babu from Loafer (1973). The actor seems to remember all the dance steps from the song even now. (Also read: As Mumtaz celebrates 75th birthday, husband Mayur gifts her a Mercedes, jewellery, hosts lunch in Uganda)

Dressed in an all-black outfit and wearing golden bangles, Mumtaz takes to stage with Indian Idol contestants. She takes a few spins as the song begins playing and does the same steps as she did 50 years ago for the song. Watch the video here:

Loafer also starred Dharmendra, who accompanied Mumtaz on the show.

Mumtaz originally hails from Iran and has featured in several successful films like Brahmachari (1968), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969) and Khilona (1970). Mumtaz has not been seen in a Bollywood film for years. She interacts with her fans through her Instagram page. Speaking about making a return to acting, she said in an Instagram live, “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it.” She then added, as her daughter laughed, that: “First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

She was also asked about appearing on Indian Idol, in an interview with The Times of India, when she said, “They had approached me quite a few times but every time I turned it down. A lot of my fans were dying to see me because there has been a very long gap. So, I thought, when my fans are showing me so much love I’ll do the show. Dharmendra ji and I are doing the show together. Pray that everything goes well…It took Sony TV, 2 years to convince me to do a show. I am doing it for my fans. I am so lucky that even after not having worked for so long, people still say that they love me and are my fans. I want to do the show for my fans and see how they react to it.”

