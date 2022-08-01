Mumtaz talks about not marrying Shammi Kapoor during live chat: 'He wanted me to give up my career'

Yesteryear star Mumtaz, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday, has said that she can dance in a film even now, but added that she cannot ‘fly like Jackie Shroff’s son'. She was referring to dancing skills that Tiger Shroff displays in his performances. Mumtaz did a live chat session for her fans on social media and answered their questions in a video that was shot by her daughter Tanya Madhvani. (Also read: As Mumtaz celebrates 75th birthday, husband Mayur gifts her a Mercedes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan asked Mumtaz about her experience of meeting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mumtaz said that it was her first meeting with him when she met him recently.

She showered praises on him and added, “He presents women like fairies, he knows how to present artist. He is an amazing director and producer. ” Mumtaz is likely to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut, Heeramandi. Asked to confirm whether she will star in the upcoming Netflix original, Mumtaz said, “Ask the filmmaker. I cannot answer this question.” She also asked her fans, “If you want to see me (in a film again), ask the producers and filmmakers ‘why don’t you take Mumtaz? What is the problem?' And then even if they give me a role, it has to be something I like.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya also had question for her. Tanya asked if Mumtaz would dance in a film now, adding that she believes her mom is a great dancer. Mumtaz told her, “I can dance, but I cannot fly like Jackie Shroff's son (Tiger Shroff) and all.” She also said that Alia Bhatt is her favourite actor, adding that she looks beautiful, and is also a good dancer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan asked why Mumtaz did not marry Shammi Kapoor back in the day, and she replied, “Come on! You know why I did not marry him. Do you want me to repeat? He wanted me to give up my career and I was just 17 at the time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON