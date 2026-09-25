Mushtaq Khan laid to rest; emotional son recalls final moments as Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Anees Bazmee pay tribute

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on Friday, with several members of the film fraternity, including actors Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Zaid Darbar and comedian Sunil Pal, besides filmmaker Anees Bazmee, arriving to pay their last respects.

Mushtaq Khan laid to rest

Mushtaq Khan, veteran actor, passed away on Thursday.

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Khan breathed his last on Thursday. According to reports, Khan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications and was undergoing treatment when doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away during the course of his treatment.

Family members, friends and colleagues gathered for his antim darshan and funeral, remembering his contribution to the Hindi film industry and his long association with fellow artistes.

Son Mohsin Khan remembers final moments

Deep Dive What were Mushtaq Khan's final moments like according to his son? Mushtaq Khan's son, Mohsin Khan, shared that his father remained happy and smiling during his final moments, expressing pride in his life and the work he had done. Which projects was Mushtaq Khan supposed to work on around the time of his passing? At the time of his passing, Mushtaq Khan had several projects lined up, including a film that marked the launch of a new actor and multiple TV serials and web series. How did industry colleagues respond to Mushtaq Khan's passing? Colleagues like Rajpal Yadav and Anees Bazmee expressed their grief through social media, sharing memories of Khan and paying tribute to his lasting legacy in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin Khan said his father had been battling cancer, which progressed rapidly.

“Yes. For the past little while, he was dealing with an illness... Well, he wasn't distressed at all, because his end came with a smile. But yes, he had cancer. It was initially at stage one, but as it became aggressive, it advanced through the stages so fast that even we couldn't realise it in time. And by the time it was detected, he was no longer with us in this world. But his end came with a smile on his face,” Mohsin said.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling his final conversation with his father, Mohsin said the actor was happy and smiling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling his final conversation with his father, Mohsin said the actor was happy and smiling. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the last conversation I had with him, he was very happy. He was smiling and said, 'I am so happy to have come into this world. Whatever work I did, hopefully it reached the people', which it indeed did, and he felt immense, immense pride to have been born in our beloved India. That was his final feeling,” he said.

Mohsin also urged people to celebrate his father’s life and work rather than only mourn his demise.

“This is definitely a time of sorrow, but looking at the positive side, first, his end came with a smile. And most importantly, my request to all of you is that we celebrate him, because even today you are remembering his famous dialogues and his finest work,” he said.

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“In doing so, you are already celebrating him, and I want to celebrate alongside you because he is watching us and feeling happy. So, let's celebrate his life, his struggle, his victory, and all the love that you have given him,” Mohsin added.

He further revealed that Mushtaq Khan had several projects lined up for release.

“Yes, recently he started and completed a wonderful film, which marks the launch of Shera sir's son. Besides that, he has several other films lined up for release, as well as TV serials and web series, so quite a lot of work is yet to come out,” he said.

Mohsin said the family would continue to cherish the actor’s past work, adding that new talent would draw inspiration from him.

Industry colleagues pay tribute

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Recalling the support from his father’s colleagues, Mohsin said Rajpal Yadav had visited the actor at the hospital a day before his demise.

“Rajpal Yadav sir came to visit him at the hospital yesterday, my father felt very happy seeing him. I also received a call from Anupam Kher sir, who shared words filled with inspiration, motivation, and warmth,” he said.

Mohsin expressed gratitude to Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav and the numerous colleagues who worked with his father and reached out to the family.

“And to the audience, all of you, who are most important to us, who were the most important to my father and remain so to us today, I am truly grateful to you all,” he said.

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Khan stepped into the world of cinema with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades. Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among several others. Khan’s comic act in Welcome, particularly the iconic “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film.

His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences.