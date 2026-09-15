New Delhi, What can he possibly do, his handsomeness keeps growing just like his hair, Shah Rukh Khan said on Tuesday, tongue firmly in cheek, in an impromptu #asksrk session that led to questions and answers serious and absurd.

My handsomeness keeps increasing, what to do: Shah Rukh in #asksrk session

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The superstar also took the occasion to extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to his fans and requested them to pray for the success of his new film "King" that releases on December 24.

"Happy Ganpati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u ," Shah Rukh posted on X as he began his session.

The superstar, who has a following of more than 40 million on X, has been using the social media platform to interact with people on a range of topics. The questions today went from seeking his advice on love, his review of "Dhurandhar" and one from a newly married man who wanted tips to be a "green flag" in his relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh's reply was prompt: "Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao... make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh's reply was prompt: "Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao... make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier." {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan said he was now in final year of college and still did not have a girlfriend.

The actor's advice: "Don't worry before final year ends you will find the girl u will love. Guess till then study hard so u have free time when you find her finally!!"

And then there was the admirer who asked what SRK does when the lights are switched off and he is alone. The actor expressed gratitude for all the love he has continued to receive over the years and said, "Honestly God has been so kind...the lights never switch off neither do the crowds go....so I think the dream is to be amidst it all and be happy."

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On the question about his handsomeness, Shah Rukh wrote, "Kya karun. Keep trying but the handsomeness just keeps growing and growing. Like my hair..."

A curious fan wanted to know what perfume SRK uses. And pat came the reply, "Bhai meri toh scent of success hi hai na!!!"

When fans clamoured for updates on "King", directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh said the director is busy making a great movie and they all are working hard ahead of the film's release.

There was a request from a fan to share his views on "Dhurandhar", the Aditya Dhar directed two-part spy drama starring Ranveer Singh.

"Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!"

The actor also shared details about his current read "Mistborn: The Hero of Ages", the 2008 epic fantasy novel by American writer Brandon Sanderson.

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Responding to a question on one useless skill he would like to master, Shah Rukh gave a one word reply fidgets. Fidgets is a kind of a spinning toy that needs hand dexterity to keep it revolving.

Asked about the myth called "Shah Rukh Khan", the actor said most of the myths are untrue one just needs to try and get it right.

"Sir, sell Mannat if you don't come to the gallery this time," asked one X user, referring to the Shah Rukh's heritage home in Bandra that is now being renovated and his greeting crowds from a vantage point on Eid and his birthdays.

"Ab new gallery bana rah hoon na so aur bhi chumkunga...on the new gallery. Also hopefully will have some handle to hold onto!!"

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.