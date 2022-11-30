Nadav Lapid says he was ‘apprehensive’ all day before The Kashmir Files comment but 'someone needs to speak up'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who labelled The Kashmir Files as a propaganda and vulgar film, has now opened up on why he shared his views on the platform of the 53rd International Film Festival of India earlier this week. He was the jury chairperson at the film festival. (Also read: Anupam Kher says Nadav Lapid is 'vulgar and opportunist' amid IFFI row)

Nadav spoke at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 and said the film did not deserve to be part of the screenings at the festival. His statement has trigerred strong reactions from all quarters. Many artists from the Hindi film industry, including the film director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher have slammed Nadav while Swara Bhasker and a few others have lauded his statement.

Asked if he anticipated the kind of reaction his statement has triggered, Nadav told YNet that he was aware that the event is "connected to the country" and people praise the government, adding that it was not an easy position for him. "It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now.”

He added, "In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed, and is itself on the way to these .”

Released in theatres earlier this year, The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits that happened three decades ago. It features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and others.

