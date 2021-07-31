Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nafisa Ali on returning to films: Was scared, but thought I should be back before I become a recluse
bollywood

Nafisa Ali on returning to films: Was scared, but thought I should be back before I become a recluse

Actor Nafisa Ali talks about getting back to work now that her cancer is in remission and calls herself Amitabh Bachchan’s contemporary.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Nafisa Ali on returning to films: Was scared, but thought I should be back before I become a recluse

Nafisa Ali recently took to Instagram to announce recently that she’s finally getting back to acting, now that her cancer is in remission. As we talk to her, we could sense the excitement in her voice.

“I start shoot from August 1 in Mumbai. The makers have to announce it but it’s a sensitive story; I’m nervous and so very excited. I love our world of cinema,” gushes the 64-year-old, whose last Hindi film was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

We ask further what made the veteran decide this was the correct time for her to resume work, and add to that the Covid-19 crisis.

She shares, “Months ago, the doctors had certified I was in remission. I just wanted to say that I’m well now and would love to work in cinemas again. A lot of offers came, but I didn’t have the courage in these Covid times to go to Mumbai, I kept refusing, but now I’m feeling stronger and well.”

Adding that the director of her project was very passionate about her signing on, Ali says she built up the courage to step out of her comfort zone of being all by herself in Goa.

“I thought I’ll get back to what I love the most. For me, a film is also about a message, that is why I’ve accepted two films,” she says, adding that the second project she has given her nod to starts shooting in December this year.

When it comes to acting, Ali quips that she has been doing it for 40 years. “Amitabh Bachchan and I, are in competition!,” laughs the actor, who has worked with Bachchan in Major Saab (1998).

Does she believe that the industry has started writing meaty roles for senior actors, and no longer relegate them to small roles or impose a shelf life? Case in point, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, and Kapoor again in Kapoor & Sons.

“I don’t think I can blame the film industry, India is young, and therefore they want to see younger stories. They’re not really interested in oldies and goldies. But in all essence, elders also play a very important role… films where elders are also acting now are doing well. I understand, who wants to delve into old age when you can delve into young and romance? But I think it’s important for our cultural roots to enjoy cinema which has a bit of the old also,” Ali concludes.

