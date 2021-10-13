Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nafisa Ali shares Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Ali's pictures, fan asks 'Does she sing?'

Nafisa Ali shared pictures of Lucky Ali's daughter, Sara Ali on Instagram. As soon as the pictures were shared, people showered her with compliments. 
Lucky Ali with daughter Sara Ali(Instagram)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:51 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Former actor Nafisa Ali shared pictures of her close friend Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Ali on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Nafisa said, “This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali's 2nd daughter).”

In the pictures taken in Goa, Sara strikes a number of poses for the camera. In one, she is holding Nasifa's pet dog, Coco, as she smiles for the lens. Fans dropped compliments in the comments section. 

A person commented, “Oohhh Sanaaaam! So beautiful!" While another one said, “She is so pretty Masha Allah.” One also asked, “Mashallah Soo pretty Does she sing???” “Granddaughter of Mehmood sahib,” a third fan informed everyone. While one fan playfully said, “Surprising that you have put more pics of her, than she has on her own handle.”

Sara is Lucky's daughter with his second wife Inaya. In 2018, Lucky shared a picture on social media, in which he tightly hugged Sara. 

READ MORE: Lucky Ali: Expressive words, aggressive music is commercially viable, that’s not me

Lucky first got married in 1996, to Meaghan Jane McCleary, who had appeared in the music video of O Sanam. The couple had two children, a son Ta’awwuz and daughter, Tasmia. In 2000, Lucky got married to Anahita (Inaya) and the couple welcomed Raiyan and Sara. Lucky then met former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam and married her in 2010. In 2011, they welcomed their son Dani into the world.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about marrying three times, he said, “Some are suited for one marriage. I don’t think I am suited for one marriage. I move around a lot. I am a free spirit. I get lonely. I cannot cheat. What happens when you are faced with temptations? It’s better to marry. Be honest to your wife and love your wives.”

Topics
nafisa ali nafisa ali sodhi lucky ali
