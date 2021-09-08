Namaste England actor Alankrita Sahai robbed of 6.5 lakh, held hostage: report

Actor Alankrita Sahai was held at knifepoint and robbed of ₹650,000 on Tuesday at her Chandigarh residence. Three intruders entered her rented accommodation at 12:30 pm and held her hostage; one of them took her ATM card and withdrew ₹50,000 while the others kept a watch on her.

According to an Indian Express report, Alankrita suspects one of the thieves to be the same person who delivered furniture to her house over the weekend. When she cried for help, the robbers escaped through the balcony, landing first on the floor below, and then running away. She hid in the washroom during this time.

Senior police officers SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and others rushed to the spot. The report cites sources as saying that the suspects were caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

Bansal said, “The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knife point. We have registered a case and have important leads.”

Alankrita reportedly argued with one of the furniture delivery persons over the weekend and the police despatched teams to trace the leads at the furniture vendors.

Alankrita Sahai has appeared in films such as Love per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, and in Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. She was also crowned Miss India Earth in 2014.

