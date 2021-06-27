Alankrita Sahai opts out of film after lewd comments and harassment by producer

Actor Alankrita Sahai has decided to walk out of a Punjabi film after one of the producers misbehaved with her and made lewd comments. Sahai admits she really wanted to be a part of Fuffad Ji, which would have marked her Punjabi film debut, but circumstances turned out to be unpleasant.

“The rest of the team was good, but one of the producers was unprofessional, unethical and immoral, and I just couldn’t do my first film in Punjab. I’ve worked with so many producers and people till date, and they’ve all been amazing. I’ve never had such an experience before,” the actor tells us.

Sahai, 27, says it all started with professional differences, and then there came a point when she and the producer couldn’t get along because he crossed the line.

“Nobody should cross the boundary even verbally. If you make snarky, inappropriate and lewd comments about me, why would I tolerate it? Being a woman, my self-respect is everything to me, and I’ll protect it no matter what. That man is crude and morally callous,” she adds.

The Love per Square Foot (2018) further rues, “Nobody can misuse the money and power they have and cross boundaries with me. He made my life miserable, it was harassment and I had to put my foot down.”

Asked if she filed any complaint on the matter, the actor says thankfully it didn’t reach that level because there were no physical meetings involved. “There were weird messages and inappropriate behaviour on texts and phone calls. I didn’t want it to reach a case of #MeToo. This is not that case. It was a case of misconduct,” she clears.

Sahai hopes that her decision to walk out of the film will be a lesson to the producer to mend his ways.