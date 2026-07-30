Namit Malhotra claims Ramayana is ‘Avatar meets Gladiator in the world of Lord of the Rings’

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. The film, which arrives in theatres in Diwali 2026, has been the talk of the tinsel town since its inception. Today, the grand trailer of the mythological epic was unveiled at brahma muhurat, and since then, it has become a trending topic. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2026 trailer launch, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra explained to Fandom why Ramayana is a story that will resonate with people all over the world irrespective of their experience with Indian cinema.

Namit Malhotra compares Ramayana to Hollywood blockbusters

Namit Malhotra explains why Ramayana is India's biggest cinematic spectacle: 'It will entertain and enlighten'.

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When the interviewer admitted never having seen an Indian film, the cast first asked about their favourite movies. While explaining the scale and vision behind Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra compared the film to some of Hollywood's biggest fantasy and action spectacles, while stressing that its biggest strength lies in its emotional storytelling.

He said, “Ramayana is like Avatar meets gladiator in the world of Lord of the Rings like so if you can put that together. Lord Vishnu, who's the protector of all life, he has to come as an avatar to bring balance and restore life back.”

He further explained, “So god descends as a human and goes through his life in a in a human form to really understand how humans feel ultimately to fulfil their duty. Then it's mounted in the back of this massive spectacle woven into the fabric of the screenplay. It's all about emotions. The underdog story of sacrifice, of revenge and absolutely cutting edge execution. It's a story which not only is going to entertain you but also going to enlighten you.”

About Ramayana

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer begins with Yash's Ravana dominating his kingdom. He shows his power and menacing avatar. Then, the story moves on to see Lord Vishnu take the guise of Lord Rama. Arun Govil stars as King Dashrath and introduces Rama, who promises to protect humans at the expense of his life. The trailer then shows the important events of Ramayana including the marriage between Rama and Sita, their 14 years' period of exile, and Sita's kidnapping. The trailer's pivotal scene comes when Lord Rama tells Lakshman that he will do everything to rescue Sita, by saying, “If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer begins with Yash's Ravana dominating his kingdom. He shows his power and menacing avatar. Then, the story moves on to see Lord Vishnu take the guise of Lord Rama. Arun Govil stars as King Dashrath and introduces Rama, who promises to protect humans at the expense of his life. The trailer then shows the important events of Ramayana including the marriage between Rama and Sita, their 14 years' period of exile, and Sita's kidnapping. The trailer's pivotal scene comes when Lord Rama tells Lakshman that he will do everything to rescue Sita, by saying, “If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The first installment is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 8 during Diwali, while the second part will arrive in 2027.