Proud nanaji Anil Kapoor's heart is full as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their second son: ‘Welcome to the madness’

Sharing Sonam’s post on Instagram, Anil wrote, "And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger.❤️ Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you’re a big brother now... and I know you’ll be amazing.💫 Thank you, Sonam and Anand... Nana’s heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby — welcome to a lifetime of love." Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second son on March 29. The couple announced the joyous news on social media, revealing that their elder son, Vayu, is overjoyed to become a big brother. Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor, also expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather to another baby boy.

Sonam Kapoor announces the birth of her second baby Sonam and Anand took to Instagram on Sunday and wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four."

Several of Sonam’s industry friends, including Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra, and Shilpa Shetty, also showered the newborn and the new parents with love in the comment section.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Sonam first crossed paths with Anand in 2015 during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She had once shared that while her friends had initially hoped to set her up with one of Anand’s friends, she ended up connecting more with Anand instead. After texting each other for a couple of weeks, the two gradually grew close and developed feelings for one another. They eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022. Sonam later announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post featuring her baby bump. Earlier this year, in February, Sonam and Anand hosted a star-studded baby shower at their Mumbai home.

About Anil Kapoor’s upcoming work Anil was most recently seen in the Prime Video film Subedaar, which also featured Radhikka Madan in a lead role. The film received a positive response from both critics and audiences. He will next be seen in Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

Anil also has the Netflix series Family Business in the pipeline, which also stars Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Raima Sen, and others in key roles. The show’s release date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to release in 2026.