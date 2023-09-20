Nana Patekar says OTT has opened doors for actors with average looks: ‘Mera koi chehra nahi tha’

Nana Patekar is gearing up for the release of his next, The Vaccine War. The veteran actor talked about the emergence of OTT in a new interview with DNA. He talked about the recent rise of OTT that has given more opportunities for average-looking actors to showcase their talent. (Also read: Nana Patekar opens up about not being cast in Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai’)

What Nana said

Nana Patekar will be next seen in The Vaccine War.

Speaking to DNA, Nana said, "Uss waqt hum ko chance milta nahi tha. Humare jaise chehre le ke aaye hue log ko. Jaise Om (Puri) ko chehra nahi tha, Irrfan ka koi chehra nahi tha. Mera koi chehra nahi tha, Manoj (Bajpayee) ko koi chehra nahi tha. Raghubir (Yadav) ko chehra nahi tha. Ab hum sabko ek stage mil gaya hai apna hunar dikhane ka. Logo ne unko pehchaan liya, aur unhe achha kehne lage (We didn't get our chance that time. Actors with average looks like me, Om Puri, Irrfan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raghubir Yadav didn't get their chance. But now will OTT, we have a stage, where we showcase our talents and people accept us). After the emergence of OTT, the artistes have another medium after theatre and cinema to showcase their talents."

Nana on stardom

In the same interview, Nana also talked about the end of superstardom in the film industry and how nowadays stars change in the matter of few weeks as per box office results. Nana gave the example of stars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand, and how audience still remember their films.

Nana Patekar has been acting in the Indian film industry for over three decades. Some of his most notable work include Parinda (1989), Krantiveer (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), and Welcome (2007).

Nana will mark his return to the big screen after quite some time with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. He will essay the part of the head of the Indian scientist team that developed India's first vaccine against the covid-19 during pandemic.The film also stars Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. It will be released on September 28.

