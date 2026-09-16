Nana Patekar skipped buying 1.5 crore car to help families affected by farmer suicides, recalls writer

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has long been known for his fiery temperament, both on and off the sets. His infamous fallout with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra during Parinda is one such incident that has often been discussed. Nana has also never shied away from expressing his unfiltered opinions. However, writer Ranbir Pushp recently offered a different perspective on the actor, sharing an anecdote that highlighted his generous side.

Nana gave money to farmers instead of buying a car

Nana Patekar helped farmers in distress.

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Ranbir Pushp worked with Nana on Partho Ghosh's 1996 psychological thriller Agni Sakshi. Ranbir said that people have formed the wrong impression of Nana based on how they interpret his temperament. He also defended the actor against claims that his temper has cost producers money.

Ranbir recalled an instance when Nana saw the plight of several families affected by farmer suicides. Seeing their troubles, he chose not to buy a car worth ₹1.5 crore. Instead, Nana decided to divide that amount into ₹15K each and give it to the affected families.

"He was watching news one day and he saw families grieving after so many farmers committed suicide. The next day he was supposed to buy a ₹1.5 crore car, but the next day he calls his artiste friend and tell him to make ₹15K cheques and distribute it among the families of all the farmers. The one who wipes the farmers’ tears can’t cause harm to anyone. He formed the NAAM Foundation, which has collected countless funds till today. He lives at a farm himself,” Ranbir told Siddharth Kannan.

Why Nana Patekar loses his temper

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{{^usCountry}} The screenwriter said Nana loses his temper only for what he believes are the right reasons. He recalled an incident when the actor saw someone throw a plastic bottle from a moving car onto the road, which made him furious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screenwriter said Nana loses his temper only for what he believes are the right reasons. He recalled an incident when the actor saw someone throw a plastic bottle from a moving car onto the road, which made him furious. {{/usCountry}}

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“He stopped the car and picked up the bottle. He went ahead and stopped the guy driving that car at the traffic signal. He asked him to roll down the window. Nana told him, Who will keep Bharat swachh (clean)? Gandhi ji is gone, but you’re still around on this planet. So, is it not duty as a citizen of this country to keep it clean? Should I throw the bottle inside your car, assuming it’s a dustbin?” he said.

Nana Patekar's fight with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

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When Vidhu Vinod Chopra appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2024, he spoke about his fight with Nana and recalled how the actor would hurl abuses at him during the shoot.

Vidhu said, “I’d seen Nana in a play called Purush, and it’s very important to say this, but those days, I never used to curse. I was a very well-behaved young man from Kashmir. But it all changed because of Nana. When I’d direct him in a scene, he’d hurl abuses at me. I wondered how I would direct him at all. So, that’s when I started abusing him back. I started swearing only because I had to direct Nana.”