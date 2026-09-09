Nana Patekar blasted Rishi Kapoor after he scolded 7-year-old Pushkar Jog: ‘Don’t you know how to treat a child?’

Actor Pushkar Jog, who started his career as a child artist in the Rishi Kapoor and Nana Patekar-starrer Hum Dono, recently recalled an unpleasant experience he had while shooting for the film. Pushkar was only seven years old at the time when, according to him, Rishi Kapoor scolded him on the sets. Nana Patekar and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Hum Dono.

‘Rishi just snapped, I started crying’ Speaking to Galatta India, Pushkar recalled how Rishi Kapoor scolded him on the set of Hum Dono. He shared that since he was just a seven-year-old, he knew very little about filmmaking. It was also his first time on the sets of a Hindi film. Pushkar revealed that Nana Patekar had cast him in the film without an audition, as the two are from Pune.

Pushkar said working alongside Rishi Kapoor added to his nervousness on his first day. He recalled, “I came for the shoot and my first day there, I remember Rishi Kapoor sir, very reserved, not talking much, and he had an aura. Everybody was scared of him. He was very blunt. I was also scared, because he looked very firm and scary. I don't know what pissed him, but after the cut, he just snapped at me. I started crying there only. He said, ‘Who have you got on the set? Who is this? At least teach him something before bringing him here.’”

Nana Patekar blasted Rishi Kapoor Pushkar said Farah Khan stepped in to comfort him after the incident, while his mother was left frightened by Rishi Kapoor’s behaviour. However, Pushkar revealed that Nana Patekar did not take the incident lightly and confronted Rishi Kapoor.

He said, “He blasted Rishi Kapoor sir, he gave it back to him. He said, ‘Whoever you are, don't you know how to treat a child? He is a 7-year-old kid, how would he know about take and rehearsal? Why would you shout at him?’ But, he had that kindness and audacity to say that in front of Rishi Kapoor sir. God bless his soul, but I have this unpleasant memory with him. We all still love him and respect him.”

Hum Dono is a 1995 Indian action thriller film starring Rishi Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Pooja Bhatt. The film was directed by actor Shafi Inamdar and marked his only directorial venture. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukemia.