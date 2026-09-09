Nana Patekar blasted Rishi Kapoor after he scolded 7-year-old Pushkar Jog: ‘Don’t you know how to treat a child?’
Pushkar Jog recalls a traumatic experience with Rishi Kapoor while filming Hum Dono as a child artist.
Actor Pushkar Jog, who started his career as a child artist in the Rishi Kapoor and Nana Patekar-starrer Hum Dono, recently recalled an unpleasant experience he had while shooting for the film. Pushkar was only seven years old at the time when, according to him, Rishi Kapoor scolded him on the sets.
‘Rishi just snapped, I started crying’
Speaking to Galatta India, Pushkar recalled how Rishi Kapoor scolded him on the set of Hum Dono. He shared that since he was just a seven-year-old, he knew very little about filmmaking. It was also his first time on the sets of a Hindi film. Pushkar revealed that Nana Patekar had cast him in the film without an audition, as the two are from Pune.
Pushkar said working alongside Rishi Kapoor added to his nervousness on his first day. He recalled, “I came for the shoot and my first day there, I remember Rishi Kapoor sir, very reserved, not talking much, and he had an aura. Everybody was scared of him. He was very blunt. I was also scared, because he looked very firm and scary. I don't know what pissed him, but after the cut, he just snapped at me. I started crying there only. He said, ‘Who have you got on the set? Who is this? At least teach him something before bringing him here.’”
Nana Patekar blasted Rishi Kapoor
Pushkar said Farah Khan stepped in to comfort him after the incident, while his mother was left frightened by Rishi Kapoor’s behaviour. However, Pushkar revealed that Nana Patekar did not take the incident lightly and confronted Rishi Kapoor.
He said, “He blasted Rishi Kapoor sir, he gave it back to him. He said, ‘Whoever you are, don't you know how to treat a child? He is a 7-year-old kid, how would he know about take and rehearsal? Why would you shout at him?’ But, he had that kindness and audacity to say that in front of Rishi Kapoor sir. God bless his soul, but I have this unpleasant memory with him. We all still love him and respect him.”
Hum Dono is a 1995 Indian action thriller film starring Rishi Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Pooja Bhatt. The film was directed by actor Shafi Inamdar and marked his only directorial venture. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukemia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.