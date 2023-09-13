Nana Patekar says he couldn't sit through recent 'ghinoni' hit movie; Twitter thinks he's talking about Gadar 2

Nana Patekar is all set to make his big screen comeback with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, the trailer for which was released on Tuesday. During the media interaction at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Nana shared his views on some recent 'ghinoni (disgusting)' movie that has done very well at the box office. Also read: Anil Sharma says Gadar 2 is not anti-Muslim Nana Patekar seemingly takes aim at Gadar 2 and nepotism in recent video. Utkarsh Sharma and Sunny Deol in a still from the film (right).

While some wondered if he was hinting at Shah Rukh Khan's films Jawan and Pathaan or Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, many were certain the actor was attacking not only Gadar 2, but also its director Anil Sharma for casting his son Utkarsh Sharma in the film, despite his last couple of films, such as Genius (2018), being box office duds.

What Nana Patekar said

The actor said at the media interaction, "Ab jis tarah ki filmein hit ho rahi hain... maine kal ek film jo bahut hi hit hui maine dekhi woh... Main matlab puri dekhi nahi pa raha tha. Lekin woh filmein bahut chalti hain. Ab mujhe lagta hai ki baar-baar hum iss tarike ka material dikhake logo ko majboor kartein hain yeh pasand karne ke liye (The kind of movies being made today are such that the other day I saw a recent hit film and I could not even sit through it. I feel by making such movies again and again, we force people to watch them)."

Nana Patekar on how nepotism works

Speaking about nepotism, Nana further said, “Main actor hoon. Kal main apne bete ko actor banana chahta hoon, uski aukat ho na ho. Lekin main toh thopna chahta hoon aap ke upar. Ek film uski gir jaye, chalo doosri film mein main loonga, teesri film mein bhi... dus filmein hone ke baad apko uski buraiyan kam nazar aane lagti hain. Aur ahista-ahista usko aap apnane lagte ho. Aur ek din woh humare sar pe baithta hai. Aisa aaj woh chitra hai hamare yahan films ka. Kuch aisi ghinoni films hai, aur woh (filmmakers) humko dekhne pe majboor karte hain, aur humko ahista-ahista lagta hai ki 'Nahi ye hi achi film hai' (I am an actor and tomorrow I will give my son many chances in films and force people to watch him, whether he deserves it or not. Some disgusting films are working and with time people will start saying they are good films as they will get used to seeing them).”

Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in a still from Gadar 2.

Twitter reacts to Nana Patekar's statement

Sharing the actor's video, a person tweeted, "Agree with critic Nana Patekar (thumbs up emoji)... He is referring to Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 or maybe OMG 2. And the direct taunt on nepotism!" A person said in response, "Gadar 2 ki baat chal rahi hai (He is talking about Gadar 2)."

One more said, "Nepotism to sirf Gadar 2 mein tha (Nepotism was there only in Gadar 2)... Utkarsh Sharma." The film featured director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma, alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, in a leading role. One more also tweeted, "See the full video. Nana is actually talking about Gadar 2 going by the reference of Anil Sharma's son."

Some also mocked Nana. One said, “Gadar 2 mein kya kharabi hai. Aur ye Nana insecure hai itna kyunki iski khud ki film aa rahi hai isiliye ro raha hai (What is wrong with Gadar 2. He is feeling insecure as his film is releasing soon).” A second person tweeted, “Ghinoni toh koi bhi film nahi hai jo aayi hai, chahe wo Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 ya OMG 2 ho. Inko iss baat ka gussa hai ki inko film offer nahi hoti bus (None of these recent hits were disgusting. Nana is just upset that none of these films were offered to him).”

