Nandita Mahtani hosts Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at her Mumbai home, shares pics

Fashion designer Nandita Mahtani shared pictures as she hosted Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nandita also penned a note praising the King of Bhutan. (Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal channels Jeetendra to wish fiancee Nandita Mahtani on birthday)

Nandita shares pics

Nandita Mahtani with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In the first photo, Nandita Mahtani and the King of Bhutan posed together as they stood in a room. While she wore a cream-coloured dress and heels, he was seen in a navy blue and black outfit. The second picture showed the duo alongside Nandita's parents--Manu and Indu Mahtani.

Nandita pens note

Sharing the photo, Nandita captioned it, "It was an honour & pleasure to host His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan. Grateful for the opportunity to witness his kindness & visionary leadership combined with a humble spirit that defines him."

Fans react to Nandita's post

She also added, "Can’t wait to visit beautiful Bhutan (Bhutan flag and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "So elegant." An Instagram user said, "You're looking like royalty yourself." "Amazing!" commented another person.

More pics from King Jigme Khesar India visit

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of King Jigme Khesar shared a series of pictures from his India visit. He was seen with several politicians as well as businessmen. The caption read, "8 November 2023: In the final part of His Majesty’s 8-day Official Visit to India, His Majesty The King was warmly welcomed to Mumbai, in Maharashtra, yesterday."

"His Majesty The King was received by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, His Excellency Devendra Fadnavis. Later in the day, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, His Excellency Eknath Shinde called on His Majesty. In the evening, the Governor of Maharastra, His Excellency Ramesh Bais hosted a dinner in honour of His Majesty The King. While in Mumbai, His Majesty met with prominent business leaders of India," concluded the post.

