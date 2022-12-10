Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed thinking why people care about her dating life: 'It feels like we're almost naked'

Nargis Fakhri has shared that she wishes to keep certain aspects of her private life as personal only. She talked about her private life in great detail. She said because of the paparazzi culture and social media, there is increased access to actors' personal and professional life. She revealed she finds it odd when people ask her about her dating life. (Also read: Nargis Fakhri reveals she wasn’t happy while working in films: ‘Became unwell')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nargis shot to fame after starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. She is known for films like Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Rockstar. She was once in the news for dating actor-producer Uday Chopra. She was rumoured to be dating Kashmir-born Tony Beig, 37, who is an entrepreneur in the US. However, when asked about it, the actor told Hindustan Times earlier this year, "I’m single until there’s a ring on my finger. That is my only comment!”

In a new interview with News 18, Nargis talked about her private life and said, “I’m honest and authentic and I don’t see a problem if people ask me about my personal life. But the issue is that they highlight that instead of important stuff like work. I’m not embarrassed or shy about talking about my personal life. But to be honest, I would rather highlight my work. There are some people who deny or don't talk about their (love lives) but that's also fine; we need to respect their privacy. This business is very strange. So what's left for me? I need to be given something that's only for me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She blamed internet for breaching actors privacy and said, “Even the phone knows what we think because they register our keystrokes. Social media knows what we usually look at. The internet has distorted the definition of privacy. It feels like we're almost naked. I feel annoyed sometimes thinking why do people care about who I date? But I try to be nice about it.”

Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz, which got streamed on Netflix in 2020. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev, Rahul Mittra among others. The film was directed by Girish Malik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON