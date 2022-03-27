Nargis Fakhri says she took a mental health break from Bollywood: 'Wasn’t doing things that made me happy'

Actor Nargis Fakhri has revealed that she took a break from acting to focus on her mental health a few years ago. At that time, Nargis had just had multiple releases and her career was going well but she said she still decided to take that break as she did not feel happy. The actor is now back in India and will soon be seen in a south film, her first in two years. Also read: Nargis regrets not shouting from ‘mountain tops’ about relationship with Uday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After making her Bollywood debut with Rockstar in 2011, Nargis went on to act in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and even the Hollywood film Spy. 2016, in fact, saw her in five films, ranging from hits like Azhar and Housefull 3 to indie film Banjo, where she played the lead. But soon after, she decided to head back to her family in the US.

Speaking to the Times of India about that decision, Nargis said, "Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor said that many people fear taking such a break because they feel they might be forgotten by the time they return. She added, "Once in a while, it is important for the sake of your mental and physical health to take a break. I know that in the industry, actors, their managers, and even PR agencies tell you that you have to be more visible and that if you take a break for too long, people tend to forget you. I think there is a lot of fear in the minds of the artistes who don’t want to lose what they have worked hard for. My perspective is, you never lose, especially when you take time out for yourself, for self-care, and to introspect. Instead, you actually win when you do that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nargis was last seen in a supporting role in the 2020 Netflix film Torbaaz, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev. She is currently filming the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It is her first film in the language.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.