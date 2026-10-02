Naseeruddin Shah hugs Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke at Shivaji Park protest; Vishal Dadlani joins to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani were among those who attended the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, despite police denying permission for the protest. Members of student groups including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) joined the protest as well.

Shabana, Naseeruddin and Vishal join protest

Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani attend CJP protest at Shivaji Park as thousands gather.

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The presence of the three celebrities drew attention to the gathering. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah were seen among the protesters, while Vishal had also voiced his support for the demonstration ahead of Friday’s event. Abhijeet Dipke shared the video of Naseeruddin hugging him. In the video shared by the CJP founder, the veteran actor is heard saying, “Main tumhje shukriya kehna chahta hoon. (I would like to thank you).”

An overwhelmed Abhijeet is hearing saying, “I am a huge fan of you, sir. I had no idea that you would come here. It is a big honour. It’s a dream moment for me.” He captioned the video as, “Am I dreaming or what?”

Deep Dive What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party during the protest at Shivaji Park? The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll, and greater transparency in appointing the next CEC. Why did the Cockroach Janta Party choose to protest in Mumbai instead of Delhi? The CJP strategically chose Mumbai for the protest as it has historical significance tied to Mahatma Gandhi's movements, and they aimed to reignite public engagement in response to voter list irregularities. How did the police respond to the Cockroach Janta Party's plans for the protest? The Mumbai Police denied permission for the protest at Shivaji Park, citing regulations around public gatherings and concerns about noise pollution and traffic disruptions.

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{{^usCountry}} Later on, Vishal Dadlani joined the protest and was seen hugging Abhijeet too. The videos and photos were shared by Cockroach Janta Party's official handle as they wrote, “Vishal Dadlani is here! The crowd is going crazy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later on, Vishal Dadlani joined the protest and was seen hugging Abhijeet too. The videos and photos were shared by Cockroach Janta Party's official handle as they wrote, “Vishal Dadlani is here! The crowd is going crazy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shabana Azmi, who was also present during the protests in Delhi a few months ago amid NEET leak issue, said that protest is our right and people must protest when their names are removed from the electoral rolls.

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What the CJP is demanding

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addressed the protesters and criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government. He said the group had been forced to organise another protest within two months of its earlier agitation at Jantar Mantar over the NEET leak issue. He also challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to send the protesters to jail.

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The agitation follows recent media reports about objections allegedly raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the reports, objections were recorded on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period, with some decisions and orders allegedly issued without their knowledge. The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously.

Police officials said they were monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure that traffic in the area was not affected.