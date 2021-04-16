Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Nanda says she's seen mom, grandmom prioritize family's health over their own: 'They are the sole caregivers'
bollywood

Navya Nanda says she's seen mom, grandmom prioritize family's health over their own: 'They are the sole caregivers'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda, in a new interview, spoke about how even before we debate women's healthcare rights, it is important to view how they perceive it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Navya Nanda is the founder of Aara Health.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took part in an online chat on periods and women's health care. She revealed how even before we discuss such matters, it is important to discuss patriarchal norms around how women think of their health. She also spoke of her family in this context.

Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare company focussed on women. Some time ago, she launched Project Naveli, an organization dedicated to building gender equality in India.

In a chat with Miss Malini called Talking Period Poverty With Navya Nanda And Gayatri Chhabria, she was asked why she thought health care ought to be part of the gender inequality debate. "I think before even understanding the access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. Women inherently prioritize the health and well being of their family over themselves. I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority. That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny comes in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritize their own well being."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their wishes. See pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi flashes a thumbs up sign when papped in Mumbai, see pic

Mira Rajput shares her latest mantra: 'Hear no evil'. See pic

Malaika Arora reacts to crowds during Kumbh Mela: 'Shocking'

In May last year, Navya launched Aara Health and has been associated with it since. She is also a graduate from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She passed out in 2020.

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

As a star kid, there has been some speculation of her joining films. However, in an interview with Vogue, she mentioned that she is ready to join her family business. "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navya nanda navya naveli nanda bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Navya Nanda is in love with her 'nani' Jaya Bachchan's vintage pics, wishes her happy birthday

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor chills with a friend in New York, Navya Nanda wants to know: 'Where are you hello'

PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP