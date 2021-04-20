Navya Nanda shares pics of Indian women winners at Asian Championship: 'We salute you, we support you'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared pictures of Indian women athletes who won medals in the Asian Championship, and reminded fans that amid IPL, they must also applaud the achievements of these sportspersons. She lauded Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran, Mirabai Chanu and Anshu Malik for their recent victories at Asian Championship.

Navya posted a collage of the winners on her Instagram page and wrote, "As we all watch the IPL & football leagues, let’s lend our eyes to these successes too. I wanted to bring these achievements and women to light since they have not been given their due with coverage/reporting. It is a matter of GREAT pride for the country as @saritamor62 emerged as the FIRST INDIAN WOMAN to win 2 consecutive gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday."

She added, "Superstar Indian wrestler @vineshphogat wins a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, dominating a depleted field. It was her seventh podium finish at the Asian Championship! 19 year old @anshumalik57___ wins her FIRST gold medal at the Asian Championship. @divya_kakran68 emerged as the second Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships."

"India now has seven medals from the women's event as we won four gold, a silver and two bronze medals in this edition. To these incredible women - We are watching you. We support you. And we salute you! You make us, & this entire country PROUD," she concluded.

The post was showered with comments from celebrities. Karisma Kapoor posted emojis while Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Outstanding!"

Olympic-bound wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won their maiden Asian Championship titles Mirabai Chanu set a new world record in Clean and Jerk at the Asian Weighlifting Championships as she lifted 119 kg in the competition to cross the old mark of 118 kg. Olympic-bound wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik also won their maiden Asian Championship titles.

Navya also shared pictures of some of the winning moments from the Asian Championship on her Instagram Stories. "Making India proud everyday. Congratulations to these incredible women. We are watching you. We support you, and we salute you!"