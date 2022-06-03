Navya Nanda shares romantic, rare pics of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan cuddling on their anniversary. See here

On Friday, Navya Naveli Nanda treated fans to some rare throwback pictures of her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh and Jaya are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary and Navya has the perfect pictures to celebrate the special day. (Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda makes changes to her Instagram post after sparking dating rumours with Siddhant Chaturvedi)

In the first picture, Amitabh is seen holding Jaya while she appears to be hiding her face from the camera. Navya wrote, “Happy anniversary" with a red heart emoji. The next picture is from the couple’s younger days when both are seen candidly smiling at each other. The third and last picture is from one of their family outings. It shows Jaya hugging Amitabh.

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram stories.

Fan wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are all over their fan pages on social media platforms. Even Amitabh had dropped a picture from his wedding day. Sharing the post, he wrote, “I want to thank everyone for all the love and wishes that have been expressed on Jaya and my wedding anniversary. It would be impossible to respond to everyone, that's why consider this as my thank you."

Navya is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. She is a graduate of Fordham University and currently working on several social causes. While Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda is ready to foray into the acting industry with his debut film The Archies, Navya has made it clear that she has no plans to enter Bollywood. Instead, she will be joining her father’s business.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He also has the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway-starrer The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

