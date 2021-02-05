Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday, calls him her 'favourite family member, partner in all crimes'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to wish her uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday. She dubbed him her 'partner in all crimes'.

She wrote: "Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!" The throwback picture showed the two of them, smiling cheek to cheek, as they posed for a photograph.

Abhishek's close friend Sikandar Kher reacted on the post and wrote: "He should “totes” be your best fam jam .. he wins hands down." Many Instagram followers of Navya also commented on the picture; one user said "awwwww soooo cute" while another wrote "happy birthday dear Abhishek".

Navya, who recently made her Instagram page public, often posts family and friends' photos. Sharing one with her brother Agastya from their childhood, she had written: "Partners since 2000." Sharing another with her maternal grandmother, veteran actor and member of parliament, Jaya Bachchan, she had written: "Possibly my most favourite human being!"

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Navya's name often crops up in connection of her rumoured boyfriend Meezaan Jaaferi, son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. While neither has said confirmed their relationship, they keep dropping comments on each other's posts.

Abhishek, meanwhile, was in news through 2020 for several reasons. He, his dad Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya tested positive for Covid 19 in July last year. Abhishek took the longest to recover.

On workfront, he saw the release of two projects--Netflix film Ludo and web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Follow @htshowbiz for more