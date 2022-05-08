Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda dons t-shirt with a message on consent, Amitabh Bachchan calls it 'cool'
Navya Naveli Nanda dons t-shirt with a message on consent, Amitabh Bachchan calls it 'cool'

Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a new post on Instagram and fans, as well as her granddad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Shweta Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan are all impressed.
Navya Naveli Nanda in her latest Insta post.
Published on May 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new picture of herself as she championed consent and her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and mom Shweta Bachchan are all impressed. Many others in the industry, as well as several fans, also praised her in the comment box. (Also read: Navya Naveli edits her Instagram post amid Siddhant Chaturvedi dating rumours)

Navya wore a tshirt that said "Ka se consent" and captioned her Instagram post as, "Ka se consent. Use it, ask for it." While Shweta labeled the post "cute", Amitabh called it "cool". Abhishek also commented on the post and wrote, "Beauty."

Zahaan Kapoor asked if he could get one for himself and wrote, "So good! Can I get a t-shirt?" And Navya's instant response was, "@zahankapoor on the way!" Zahaan also replied to her and wrote, "Oooooh! Much excited."

Many fans of Navya also appreciated her and one of them wrote, "Love this caption!!" Another one commented, "Need to know the place where you bought it from." One also wrote about the importance of the message: "I love the t-shirt!! ka se consent ..needs to be taught to each and every individual!!" One even called her superwoman and commented, "Alright Superwoman."

Navya is a graduate from Fordham University. She is currently working on several social causes. She has made it clear that she has no plans to enter the film industry. Instead, she is preparing to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.

Abhishek was recently seen in the Netflix film, Dasvi, that also featured Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Most recently seen in the film Jhund, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, that stars the newly-wed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan
