Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are sharing postcards from New York. See pics

Navya Naveli Nanda spent her Saturday afternoon chilling with friends in a New York Park. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is on a trip to the Big Apple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are in New York.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared new photos from her trip to New York. On Saturday, she enjoyed a sunny afternoon with some friends at the Washington Square Park.

Navya is seen wearing a large brown jacket, blue jeans and combat boots. Her friend is similarly dressed in a denim, fluffy jacket. Behind Navya, one can spot the Washington Square arch, closely associated with the New York University.

Sharing the photo, Navya simply added that blue heart and blue butterfly emojis. Reacting to it, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Glowing."

On Saturday, Khushi had also shared a bunch of new pictures from New York. she posed against the stunning skyline with the sky bathed in beautiful colours of pink and blue. "Cotton candy sky," she had captioned it. Reacting to it, Navya wrote, "Come here soon!" Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Sooooo jealous."

Earlier, welcoming Khushi to New York, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had shared a picture of Khushi and said, "My wife is here." She later also shared a boomerang video of Khushi seated with their common friend at a restaurant, engrossed in a chat while waiting for their food.

Boney has confirmed that Khushi will be making her acting debut soon. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told Bombay Times in January this year. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.

Navya, meanwhile, has plans to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business empire.

