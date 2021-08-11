Navya Naveli Nanda says 'nani' Jaya Bachchan 'has a spine': 'She's always been unapologetic, unfiltered'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is the hero of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. In a new interview, Navya has called Jaya her inspiration, adding that she can speak to her about anything.

Speaking about Jaya, Navya told Her Circle, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Unlike her grandparents or uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Navya has decided not be become an actor but a businesswoman and join her father in their family business, Escorts.

Navya said that her decision also has Jaya's approval. "She is proud of the fact that I chose this field as well," she said.

In a recent Instagram post, a fan called Navya 'beautiful' and asked her why she wasn't trying for movies. Navya replied, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too."

Navya also got a compliment from her grandfather Amitabh on one of her pictures. "Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you." She replied, "@amitabhbachchan love you the most Nana."

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. Earlier in an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."