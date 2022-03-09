Navya Naveli Nanda says she never considered acting as a career, mum Shweta Bachchan reminds her of 'that brief period'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter was always expected to join the movie business but a few years ago, she proved everyone wrong. Navya has said in an interview that she aims to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business. Now, in a new interview, Navya has said that she never intended to become an actor in the first place. (Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda responds to fan's 'try in Bollywood' comment: 'Beautiful women can run businesses too')

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. Her uncle is actor Abhishek Bachchan and her brother Agastya Nanda is also reportedly set to join the film industry.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt in a joint interview with her mother, Navya set the record straight. “I enjoy dancing and things like that but it was never something I took seriously that I would do this as a career. I was always more inclined towards business. My grandmother and aunt were both working women. They were also were involved in the family business in some capacity. My father, grandfather would take their opinion on it. That was always a world that excited me a lot more. I am also the fourth generation of the Nandas to take over that. I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and take that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done,” she said.

Shweta did remind her of the time when she did show some interest in acting. "You did have a brief point where you thought, maybe," she said. Shweta added, “I would be apprehensive for both my children. Son or daughter. We come from a great amount of privilege and we are always under the microscope. But never for a day do I forget … My father will be 80 this year and he works so hard for that privilege that we enjoy… It comes from just one man waking up every morning at 5 in the morning, being on the set, it's not easy.”

Navya has been working on a bunch of projects for the betterment of women--Aara Health and Project Naveli. Shweta is a writer and Nikhil Nanda heads the Escorts group.

