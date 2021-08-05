Navya Naveli Nanda sends Suhana Khan care package, gets a new nickname from Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan has shared a picture of a care package she received from Navya Naveli Nanda's organisation Aara Health. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories to show that she received a colourful bottle along with a small notebook and a small pouch. She tagged the Instagram account along with a sticker of Bubbles from the cartoon show Powerpuff Girls.

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new picture in which she struck a power pose. She dressed in pale yellow pants and a white shirt while she stood by a chair. She shared the picture with the caption, "When they say only 14% of startup founders in India are women #EntrepreNaari."

Ananya Panday called her "Little baby navzar". Navya's mother Sweta Bachchan commented, "I love you" to which Navya responded, "I love you too." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis. Fans too complimented Navya. "Ooooooh wow look at you go," "So classy" and "Beautiful" were a few comments on the post.

Last week, Ananya also revealed that Navya had broken her finger. Ananya had shared an Instagram post last week on which Navya requested her to come pick her up. Ananya asked her to rest for she had a broken finger.

As for Aara Health, Navya began the online healthcare platform for women with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. She often shares pictures with her fellow co-founders on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her professional life. On Wednesday, she shared a picture with Ahilya and Mallika to show their ‘average work day’. In the photos, Navya, Ahilya and Mallika sat on a divan bed and shared a laugh together. She was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and beige joggers.

Earlier this year, Navya opened up about working in a male-dominated industry. During an Instagram Live, she had said, "Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner."