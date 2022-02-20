Navya Naveli Nanda smiles at mom Shweta Bachchan, poses besides grandma Jaya Bachchan in new pic

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posed together for a new picture. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared the photo of the trio dressed in ethnic wear.

In the picture, Jaya Bachchan wore a red and golden saree and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Shweta opted for an embroidered saree with a long-sleeved blouse and jewellery. Navya dressed in a blue outfit and jewellery. While Jaya looked at the floor, Shweta and Navya smiled and looked at each other.

The picture was seemingly from one of the wedding ceremonies of Tina Ambani's son Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, "You, Me & Dupree." The caption is the name of a comedy movie by the same name released in 2006.

Earlier on Saturday, Shweta had hared a photo with Jaya and Tina on Instagram. She had written, "Ft my Mamacitas" Reacting to the post, Navya had dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis and wrote, “Meeeeeendi.”

Shweta regularly shares posts of her family members on Instagram. Earlier this month on the birthday of her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, she had shared a black and white photo of him and Jaya. She had written, "Darling Brother. May happiness pursue you. Catch you often, and, should it. Lose you be waiting ahead. Making a clearing for you. Today & every day. Happy Birthday!"

Earlier in an interview with HT Brunch, Shweta had spoken about being the most ‘low-key’ Bachchan, “I don’t garner that kind of interest or attention from the world at large, so yes, I’m low-key. I like it that way."

When asked about whether she thought of having a Bollywood career, she had said, “I don’t believe I have the looks, talent or mental and emotional make-up to be an actress. I was an extremely shy and awkward young girl; I wouldn’t have stood a chance in this kind of environment. You have to be extremely strong to live and work in films.”

Navya, too, like Shweta, hasn't shown interest in a career in acting. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that promotes gender equality.

Meanwhile, Jaya will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

