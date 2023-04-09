Navya Naveli Nanda wishes 'real powerhouse' grandmother Jaya Bachchan on 75th birthday with throwback pic. See here

Navya Naveli Nanda wished her grandmother Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Navya shared a throwback monochrome picture of Jaya. The photo is a still from the 1972 film Shor, featuring Jaya and Manoj Kumar. In the closeup photo, Jaya wore a saree, dark sunglasses, and a beret. (Also Read | When Jaya Bachchan said she isn't 'chidchidi' but can't suffer stupidity)

Navya Naveli Nanda wished Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday.

Jaya looked sideways, at someone, away from the camera. Sharing the photo, Navya Naveli Nanda captioned the post, "Happy birthday Naani (red heart emoji). The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!" Reacting to the post, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor posted red heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Well said Navya, she is such a great powerhouse and source of inspiration for all of us. She is the living statue of patience, tolerance, and endurance. Many many happy returns of the day Jaya Bachchan ji. We respect you." "What a superb actress, Happy Birthday Jayaji. The dignified way she has dealt with her problems in life is really praiseworthy," said another person.

Jaya tied the knot with actor Amitabh Bachchan in 1973. They welcomed their first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976. Shweta married industrialist Nikhil Nanda. They have two children-Navya and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter--Aaradhya Bachchan.

Jaya made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Guddi in 1971, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. She featured in many films in the last few decades. Fans saw Jaya in Zanjeer and Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay (1975), Silsila (1981). After a break of nearly two decades, she returned to acting with Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998). She has also featured in Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) among many other films.

Fans will see Jaya next in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

