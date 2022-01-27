Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a lavish bungalow Nawab in Mumbai with sprawling garden, vintage vibes. See photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a new home in Mumbai--a lavish bungalow--which the actor has named Nawab, in memory of his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui. Earlier on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor had shared a glimpse of his new home with a sprawling garden and sun-kissed balconies bordering the bungalow.

Nawazuddin personally supervised the renovation of the bungalow, which took three years to be completed. He took up the role of interior designing to create the house of his dreams. The essence of Nawazuddin's bungalow is said to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

A glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new home.

The bungalow and it's adjoining fences are painted stark white with trees lining up the outdoor space. The front of the house has a tiled courtyard, which appears to run around the bungalow. A towering archway marks the entry to the bungalow, which comes with traditional wooden doors and windows. Vintage hanging lights adorn archways of the house, including balconies.

A glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's home.

In his Instagram post from earlier this month, the actor was seen enjoying an afternoon in his garden. “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act,” Nawazuddin had captioned his photo.

Nawazuddin, who headlined the widely successful web series Sacred Games, is no longer in the mood for shows. Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, the actor said he's trying to stray away from ‘herd mentality’: "A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta (My conscience does not allow this). Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform.”

Which means, Nawazuddin has a list of films lined-up which includes Adbhut, Heropanti 2 and Tiku Weds Sheru, in which he co-stars with Avneet Kaur. The film is being produced by Kangana Ranaut.

