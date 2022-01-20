No web series for Nawazuddin Siddiqui anymore: I don’t believe in herd mentality

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a while ago stated that he is no longer interested in doing web series. And this reflects in his choice of upcoming projects, which include No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra — none of which are web shows.

He elaborates on his decision: “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t.”

The multiple award-winning actor believes that quantity has trumped quality in the digital space, and it is less novel now than in the past. He says, “A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta. Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform.”

This year, the 47-year-old will appear in a variety of films, including a drama, a supernatural thriller, a love story, a romantic comedy, and a commercial film.

Siddiqui shares, “It was a conscious decision to try my hands at multiple genres. I don’t want to do the same kind of films, because it bores me. This year, I really wanted to concentrate on love stories.”

Pointing out how the sporadic halt in film shoots caused by rising Covid-19 numbers every few months has impacted his process as an actor, Siddiqui notes, “It breaks my rhythm. Something new hits us the moment the situation improves slightly and we return to the grind of continuing with the films and characters that we left behind. Showbiz is facing the greatest loss and risk.”