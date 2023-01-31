Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his family 'ensured no food, bathroom is given to my client', claims actor's wife Aaliya's advocate

The advocate of Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has alleged that the actor and his family members haven't provided 'food, bed, bathroom to take bath' to his client in the last week. In a statement, Rizwan Siddiquee said, "Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset." (Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya feels ‘trapped’ inside actor's house after FIR against her)

"Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my clients rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers. Not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC," the advocate added.

"Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children," he continued.

"To add to all of this, they even ensured that I do not obtain any signatures of my client to file appropriate court cases against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain signatures of my client for the court cases. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the courts now," the advocate concluded.

Last week, Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at her home after Nawazuddin's mother filed a complaint against her over property dispute. Aaliya is currently staying at Nawazuddin's Andheri house. Aaliya reportedly returned from Dubai with her kids, Yaani and Shora, due to passport issues.

