Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his new house in Mumbai: I spend half of my life in my vanity van and that’s the problem

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s beautiful new Mumbai home has been winning hearts ever since its first pictures surfaced online. But more than the construction, it was the interior designing process that got the actor more excited and involved.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t consciously plan that I want a new house. Ghar hona chahiye — iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha. Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. Things kept happening, and after I purchased it, I realised I had studied architecture and aesthetics too at National School of drama. I had also studied scenic design in my first year. Maine socha kis tarah se design kiya jaa sakta hai. My final concept was that the minimal it is, the more impact it will have,” the actor tells us.

Located at Yari Road in Mumbai, it took him three years to complete the house from start to finish, thanks to the pandemic. And Covid did play a spoilsport. Siddiqui says a lot of hard work was invested into making the house, and those associated with him during the process could relate to his emotions for the place, as he had made a mark for himself after a lot of struggle.

“Of course there’s hard work, and I created it as well. Logon ne kahin na kahin mera struggle dekha hai, shayad isiliye voh Khushi hoti hai unhe. I don’t know main kitna rahunga uss ghar mein kyunki meri aadhi life toh vanity van mein hi guzar gayi. Zyaada time toh set pe hi rehta hai, vahi toh rona hai,” adds the 47-year-old.

But Siddiqui isn’t complaining. In fact, he likes keep busy and working is important for him, and that, he says, gives him more happiness.

“About the house, it’s where you come to relax, that’s how I got this created, for me to rest. I have used only three colors in the entire house, you won’t find a fourth color anywhere- wooden, white and sky blue.There is a garden, and a cabin where I will read my scripts, and think,” he ends.

