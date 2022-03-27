Nawazuddin Siddiqui on The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri: 'He made a film from his point of view, it should be allowed'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he is yet to watch the film, The Kashmir Files, but added that he will watch the movie. Nawazuddin also defended the right of any filmmaker to make films as per their points of view. Revolving around the story of exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11 and went beyond expectations to earn big at the box office. (Also read: Akshay admits The Kashmir Files affected Bachchhan Paandey at the box office)

Nawazuddin said that he is yet to watch The Kashmir Files, but will definitely watch it. He was asked why he will watch it, and the actor said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.” Responding to whether the film was being opposed to, by a certain section of Bollywood, Nawazuddin said, "I have no idea about that. But, every director has a style and point of view for making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great." He was speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit.

He added, "When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she does so from his perspective, with a unique style of viewing things. It should be allowed for any filmmaker to add their own perspective even to films based on real incidents. I cannot speak anymore on this as I have not watched the film."

Recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men on Netflix, Nawazuddin has a few films lined up next. He will be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 that is slated for an April 29 release. He has also completed work on Kangana Ranaut's production, Tiku Weds Sheru that will feature him alongside Avneet Kaur. Nawazuddin also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline.

The Kashmir Files met trade expectations when it made an opening collection of ₹3.5 crore. The film's box office journey since then has been way beyond the expectations of trade analysts. Within 15 days of the release, The Kashmir Files has earned ₹211.83 in India alone. The film was made at an estimated budget of ₹20 crore.

