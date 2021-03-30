Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya celebrates Holi with his brother Shamas, year after accusing him of hitting her

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, is extending the olive branch to his brother, filmmaker Shamas. Aaliya had previously accused Shamas of physical violence, and Nawaz of infidelity. She recently halted her divorce proceedings, expressing a desire to patch things up.

On Monday, Aaliya travelled to Nawaz's farmhouse, where she and her two children played Holi with Shamas. It was reported that Nawaz is expected to join the family in the next few days.

"Yes, Shamas too is here. We all met very warmly," Aaliya told a leading daily. "In fact, we three- Yaani, Shora and I- played Holi with Shamas, today." Shamas said that they've put the differences behind them, and that 'ups and downs are a part of life'.

Earlier this month, Aaliya said that she'd had a change of heart regarding her separation from Nawaz, to whom she's been married for a decade. She told APB News, “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children...”

Aaliya had said in a 2020 interview with Bollywood Life that the men in Nawaz's family have a history of mistreating women. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.