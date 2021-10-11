Nawazuddin Siddiqui visits Kangana Ranaut at her Bandra office as they prepare for Tiku Weds Sheru, see pic

Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of a special guest at her Bandra office on Monday and he was none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The picture, shared by Kangana, suggests the two had a fun chat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture from their meet on Monday, Kangana wrote, "Guess who is in the house … My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture… "

Many of her fans cheered them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “A lot of real talent in a single frame.” Another said, "too much talent in a frame."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monday morning, Kangana was spotted arriving at her Bandra office. She was in a pink salwar kameez.

Kangana Ranaut at her Bandra office on Monday.

In July this year, Kangana had announced that Nawazuddin will be working in her next production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Her production house, Manikarnika Films, had shared the news on social media, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana counts Nawazuddin among the few stars in the industry she admires. She was all praise for him when he was nominated for the International Emmy Award in the Best Actor category for the Netflix film, Serious Men. Sharing a picture of him on her Instagram Stories, Kangana had written, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world,” with an Earth emoji.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut jokes about Thalaivii trending in Pakistan: ‘Relieved to know traitors are not in just our country’

Nawazuddin was last seen in Serious Men. His other upcoming projects are Bole Chudiyan, Adbhut and Heropanti 2.

Meanwhile, Kangana has several films in the pipeline. Currently basking in the success of Thalaivii, Kangana will now be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}