Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life: 'He has nothing to do with my broken marriage'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya grabbed attention after she recently posted a picture of herself posing with her ‘companion’ on Instagram. Aaliya, shared more details about the Dubai-based man, who is Italian and works in the IT sector, and opened up about their relationship in a new interview. She clarified that 'he has nothing to do with her broken marriage' with Nawazuddin. Aaliya Siddiqui added it was he, who approached her after the two 'met in Dubai a year ago at a common friend’s party'. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya finds love again

Aaliya Siddiqui spoke about the new man in her life in a recent interview. She was earlier married to Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya also said about the new man in her life that he ‘was a huge emotional support’ to her in the past year. She said he is now learning Hindi and also teaches her his languages – French and Italian. She added he wants to visit India soon.

Aaliya says she's in a 'happy space'

"No one can judge my character on the basis of how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion (the man she shared a picture with on Instagram earlier this week), so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage has ended, but we talk for the sake of our kids. I want Nawaz to do well in life. Our divorce case is still on I have struggled for 19 years. Had I been calculative about these things, I wouldn’t have shared about my (new) relationship on social media... I was mentally exhausted. I have finally moved on and I am in a happy space," Aaliya Siddiqui told ETimes.

Who is the mystery man in Aaliya's life?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya said in the same interview, “He is Italian and works in the IT sector. We met in Dubai a year ago at a common friend’s party and hit it off. He was the one who approached me and we got talking. He is intelligent, simple, extremely respectful, loving and caring. He was a huge emotional support to me in this past year. He wants me to grow in life and be less conscious. He makes me wonder... kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota. Though he is more comfortable speaking in French and Italian, while I speak Hindi, our common language of communication is English. So, now he is learning Hindi and teaches me his languages. He wants to visit India soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya Siddiqui's recent post on Instagram.

Aaliya's post about her new relationship

Earlier this week, Aaliya posted a picture on Instagram with a mystery man. Aaliya wrote along with their photo, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children's are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don't I have the right to be happy?"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya's ongoing feud

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya had previously accused actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of separation. In March, Aaliya had said that the actor had thrown her and their two children – daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7 – out of his house in Mumbai. After Nawazuddin filed a defamation suit against Aaliya, the two were said to have reached a settlement amid the property dispute. Earlier the Bombay High Court had asked the former couple to attempt to resolve their differences amicably, keeping the best interests of their minor children in mind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.