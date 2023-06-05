Weeks after feud with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife Aaliya Siddiqui introduces new ‘friend’: Don’t I have right to be happy?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has shared a happy picture of herself with a friend and has written, “Don’t I have the right to be happy?” She said their relationship is bigger and beyond just friendship. Till a few weeks ago, Aaliya made frequent headlines for her differences with Nawazuddin as she was stationed in his house with their two kids forcefully and later claimed that they were thrown out one night. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals why she talked publicly about their problems: 'I was suffering'

Aaliya's new Instagram post

Aaliya Siddiqui shared a picture with an unknown friend on Instagram with a cryptic caption.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a picture of her posing with a cup of coffee in her hand. She is seen in a black and red dress, posing alongside a man whose identity is yet to be revealed. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Aaliya Siddiqui's cryptic post on Instagram.

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui fued

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. She had accused the actor of abandoning their children. Nawazuddin had claimed Aaliya had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education as they were not attending school.

After Nawazuddin filed a defamation suit against Aaliya, the two were said to have reached a settlement amid the property dispute. Giving an update after their feud, she told ETimes, “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”

Aaliya Siddiqui on her name

In a post in March, Aaliya had also spoken about her name. She had written, “As far as my name *Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui* is concerned, it is only for few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be coming back to original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changed my name to Miss.Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs.Aaliya Siddiqui. I want everyone to respect the same.”

