Nawazzuddin Siddiqui on his new Mumbai bungalow: 'Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently joined the list of Bollywood stars to own a bungalow in Mumbai. The actor, who designed and constructed his new palatial bungalow over three years, recently spoke about how different it was to his earlier homes in the city.

Before he made it big with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, Nawazuddin struggled to find footing in Bollywood for over a decade. During this time, the actor stayed in several small flats, often cramped up with other aspiring actors. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin drew contrast between the two times.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Nawazuddin said, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in). When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholu toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha (That room was so small that if you opened the door, it hit someone's feet), because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Dheere dheere (Slowly slowly), I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui outside his new home.

Nawazuddin has named the bungalow Nawab, after his father. The actor shared that he wanted his father to see his big Mumbai house but it wasn't to be. He said, "Unka mann Mumbai ke ghar mein nahi lagta tha (He didn't like the flats of Mumbai). So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow.”

Nawazuddin's new abode is in Versova. The essence of the bungalow is said to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. The bungalow and it's adjoining fences are painted stark white with trees lining up the outdoor space.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin had opened up about his decision to construct the house. "To tell you the truth, I didn’t consciously plan that I want a new house. Ghar hona chahiye — iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha (I didn't have belief in the concept that one should have a house). Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. Things kept happening," he said.

