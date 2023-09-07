Nayanthara visits Mumbai for Jawan screening; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda attend too

A day after the first celebrity screening of Jawan was held at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday, another one was held on the release day in the city. The Thursday screening was attended by Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and Jawan's leading lady, Nayanthara. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan marries personal with political seamlessly in most films, but Jawan isn't one of them)

Nayanthara in Mumbai

Nayanthara, who resides in Hyderabad with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and kids Uyir and Ulag, visited Mumbai on Thursday to attend a special screening of her new film Jawan in co-star Shah Rukh's city.

Earlier in the day, her husband posted a picture of their kids wearing mundus near a pooja area and wrote in the Instagram caption, “With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi wit sooo many beautiful, blessed moments ! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag (emojis) Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wondeful one (emojis) with family and friends.” This gave Nayanthara's fans the impression that she's celebrating Janmashtami with her family back in Hyderabad.

But a paparazzo's Instagram account posting a picture and video of Nayanthara arriving for the Jawan screening on Thursday evening revealed she is actually in Mumbai. She was spotted wearing a black sleeveless top and beige pants, with gold necklaces and bracelets, accompanied by a sling bag and nude makeup. She didn't smile for the cameras, while arriving at the venue in a black luxury car.

Others in the house

Siblings Aryan and Suhana arrived together at the venue. Both were seen twinning in black, while Suhana also sported earrings. Aryan was seen subtly hiding his face from the paps. Navya Naveli Nanda, the maternal granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, was also seen arriving at the venue. She was dressed in a black top and leather jacket.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

