NBA commentators are surprised at Ranveer Singh's 38 million followers, his fans shouting 'Apna time aayega'. Watch

Ranveer Singh seems to have had a fun time at National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in the US. In fact, his appearance at the game caused some commotion with the NBA commentators and announcers, surprised by his huge fan following.

The match is an annual affair where celebrities from the world of entertainment rub shoulders with some of the past and present greats from the world of sports in a game of basketball. This year, Ranveer played in the game in Cleveland alongside the likes of comedians Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo.

In videos from the game's broadcast posted online, the announcers for the game are heard introducing Ranveer to the audience before the game. As Ranveer walks out on to the court with the other celebs, the announcer says, "This Bollywood star has over 38 million Instagram followers. That's right, I said over 38 million." Ranveer then hugs the mascot and takes a lap of the court, acknowledging the cheering crowd.

Another video posted on social media shows part of the game with commentators discussing Ranveer's fan following yet again. "You hear the crowd, that's for Ranveer Singh," says one commentator, adding, "He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It's like rockstar status!" The other commentator chimes in, "Oh it was crazy. I haven't seen anything like that. Like I said never seen anything like it."

The fans at the venue also cheered on Ranveer. In a video from the stands posted by fans, a section them can be seen cheering and hooting for Ranveer, and even shouting his famous phrase from Gully Boy: 'Apna time aayega (Our time will come)." Upon hearing the phrase, Ranveer laughs and acknowledges the fans.

Ranveer shared some glimpses from his time at the game on social media with a series of pictures with the 7-foot-6-inch tall Senegalese NBA player Tacko Fall. In Instagram Stories, Ranveer called it an 'incredible experience' and wrote, "But the highlight by far was the energy and love my fans gave me at the game".

Ranveer had confirmed this development last week on social media when he posted a picture of the game's roster on his Instagram Stories with a big arrow pointing towards his name. He wrote, "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)". The actor was appointed as NBA's brand ambassador for India last year.

