Neelima Azeem feels Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter 'must've learnt from my wrong choices', calls Mira Rajput her 'pal'

Neelima Azeem feels that her sons, actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, might have learnt a few things from her own life. She opened up about the impact of her life's ups and downs on the brothers in a recent interview.

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare star married actor Pankaj Kapur at the age of 20 and welcomed her first son, Shahid with him. The actor separated and eventually married Rajesh Khattar, with whom she had Ishaan, but parted ways with him as well.

The actor recently opened up about how her failed marriages must have impacted her sons. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima said, "I sometimes even would like to say that maybe children who are watching us taking certain choices and then having those mighty falls might decide to be more stable than us. So I'd like to give that credit to the kids and not hog all the limelight and say 'oh I was so wonderful that they learnt all the wonderful things they saw in me.' They saw some flaws also and they said, 'okay, this is not what I am going inculcate this', because the DNA is the same, we are going to be very consciously keeping a part of us out. So, they must have even learnt from my pitfalls and my impulsive or wrong, silly choices or whatever you may say. In a complete sense, in a larger perspective, I have been there for them."

Speaking about her bond with both her sons, Neelima said, "I seek out Shahid for these wonderful conversations on life we have and our sense of humour also tallies a lot, and he's cute and kind and sensitive so I feel wonderful and safe around him. With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool. With Ishaan, I have this wonderful sense of companionship where we are similar in certain ways and we move in rhythm very well together, and I feel very comfortable with Ishaan."

She said that she feels like Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law. "Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up," Neelima said. She also revealed that she's close to Mira's parents.

Shahid and Mira have been married for over six years now. The couple share two children together, daughter Misha and son Zain.