Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta admits she was very lonely because she didn't have a husband or partner: 'My father was my boyfriend'
bollywood

Neena Gupta admits she was very lonely because she didn't have a husband or partner: 'My father was my boyfriend'

Neena Gupta said that she has often battled loneliness in her life, especially because she didn't have a husband or a boyfriend for the longest time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Neena Gupta in Mussoorie.(Instagram/ neena_gupta)

Actor Neena Gupta has said that she has often felt lonely in life, especially because for the longest time, she didn't have a boyfriend or a husband. But, she said, she was able to overcome that loneliness because she does not dwell on the past.

In an interview, she said that she felt lonely also when she would be disrespected at work. Neena was most recently seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Asked if she's ever battled loneliness in life, she said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, "Very often. It happened all my life. Because I didn't have a boyfriend or husband for many years. In fact, my father was my boyfriend; he was the man of the house. It has happened when I was disrespected at work."

She continued, "I've often felt lonely, but God has given me the power that I'm always able to move on. I don't dwell on the past."

Neena was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, with whom she has daughter Masaba Gupta. She is now married to Vivek Mehra.

Also read: Sardar Ka Grandson movie review: Arjun Kapoor plays one-man Samjhauta Express in sloppy new Netflix film

She said recently that the lockdown was the first time that she felt they were living like a married couple. Neena and Vivek, who first met on a flight from London to Mumbai, have been together for over two decades. They got married in 2008.

In an interview with Film Companion, Neena said that she stayed with Vivek in Mukteshwar for six months during the lockdown last year. "My husband actually lives in Delhi and I live in Mumbai, that’s our base. So actually, for the first time, we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta vivek mehra masaba gupta

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta says husband Vivek Mehra said, 'kya ho gaya teri shakal ko' when he saw her Sardar Ka Grandson look

UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
bollywood

Neena Gupta says she ‘lived as husband and wife’ with Vivek Mehra for the ‘first time’ during lockdown last year

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP