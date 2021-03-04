Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra, see throwback pic

Actor Neena Gupta is celebrating 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra. The Badhaai Ho actor has shared a picture with him on the occasion.

Sharing a throwback picture of them from a function, Neena wrote on Instagram, "20 saal ho gaye saath mein (Its been 20 years of us together)." The picture shows Vivek in a semi-formal outfit and Neena in a black kurta-salwar paired with a white dupatta and a tika adorning her forehead.

Neena's fans and friends showered the couple with love and best wishes. Neena's friend and actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Anniversary Neena and Vivek Jee," with a gift wrapped heart emoji. Her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Manu Rishi Chadha also commented, "Mubarak ho bahut bahut (many many congratulations)." A fan took a reference from her web show Panchayat and called him, "Pradhan Pati," in the comments section. Another commented, "Stylish couple! So effortlessly chic."

Vivek is a chartered accountant and also owns a holiday home in Mukteshwar, where the couple spent months together during lockdown. Talking about how they met each other, Neena had revealed on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha, “We met in the plane. He was coming from London, I was coming from London to Bombay. He’s based in Delhi but he was coming to Bombay for some work. And, just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class – Air India, upstairs. He was somewhere behind, but, one lady wanted him to change his seat and that’s how he came and sat besides me. My life would have been so different.”

Neena had once said that she wouldn't have married Vivek if he wasn't nice to her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta. She had said, “If my husband didn’t like Masaba or if he was the kind who would never get along with her, I’d never get married to him. No matter how much I love or lust a man, I wouldn’t have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with my daughter. It’s very important that she likes who I’m with and vice versa.”