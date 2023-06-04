Neena Gupta jokes that people should give condolences on her 60th birthday: ‘Mujhe khushi ka koi chakkar nahi he’

Neena Gupta is celebrating her 60th birthday today. The Badhaai Ho actor had a hilarious response when her daughter Masaba Gupta asked her about her feelings on her birthday. (Also read: Neena Gupta would like to do some south films, wants to work with Mani Ratnam: 'It is totally different world')

Neena's hilarious response

Neena Gupta shared her feelings on turning 60.

Masaba took to Instagram to share a video on the occasion of her mother's 60th birthday. "It is your birthday," she began. "Yes, it is my birthday! Thank you for this gift for my birthday," she began, pointing to a printed white jacket she was seen wearing. When Masaba asked, "What are your thoughts on your birthday?" Neena quipped, "Mujhe lagta he ki 60 saal ke baad jab birthday aata he jaise aj mera birthday he... toh log happy birthday ke jagah condolences deni chahiye kyuki abhi umar kam hoti jaa rahi he... matlab... jeene ki umar! Toh aise mujhe koi khushi ye koi celebration ka koi chakkar nahi he. (I feel that after reaching 60 when a birthday comes, people should start giving condolences because my years are getting shorter! So, I don't feel happy or feel like celebrating for that matter)"

Neena then added her plans for the special day. "Ghar mein baithi hoon, AC room mein aur achha khana banaungi pasand ka aur khaungi family ke saath. That's it (I am at home in my AC room. I will cook my favourite food and eat it with my family)." she concluded. Masaba captioned the post saying, "It’s Neeenaaaaji’s Bday - everybody say Happy Birthday and send wishes for Ac rooms & Aloo paneer for her please."

Reactions to the post

Reacting to the post, many added to the comments to wish the actor. Content creator Kusha Kapila said, "Happiest birthday, legend. you inspire every day and sach kahun toh, aap jaisa koi nahi hai aur naa ho sakta hai. (Truth be told, there's no one like you and neither can there be one) Thank you for existing." Choreographer Geeta Kapur said, "Happiest birthday Neena jee!!! Wishing u a long and healthy life !!! " Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary said, "Aww happy birthday (red heart emoticon)"

Neena's upcoming projects

Neena was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She has a number of titles in the pipeline awaiting release, which include Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, R Balki's short in Lust Stories 2, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, romantic comedy Pachhattar Ka Chhora, Baa, Ishq-E-Nadaan and Sabun with Jackie Shroff.

