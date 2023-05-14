Neena Gupta says 'fathers are under a lot of pressure in today’s day and age', calls motherhood 'the best thing' for her

Sunday marked Mother's Day 2023. In a new interview, actor Neena Gupta talked about motherhood, calling it the 'best thing that has happened' to her. She said her daughter, actor-designer Masaba Gupta, respected her, adding it was a 'very important thing'. Neena said that in today's times 'even fathers are under a lot of pressure'. Also read: Neena Gupta is envious of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala and Deepika's Oscar appearances Neena Gupta talked about fatherhood in today's times. (File Photo/ AFP)(AFP)

The actor said that because they 'fear losing their jobs' and 'the burden of earning a livelihood is on them', fathers were also facing challenges. Neena also said she was thankful to God for having Masaba Gupta as her daughter. Neena, who became a single mother in 1988, had Masaba with ex-boyfriend and former cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena married Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Neena told News18 in a new interview, “Motherhood is the best thing that has happened to me and I’m very grateful to God about it. I’ve such a great daughter who respects me... Mothers should be respected and loved. It’s a very important thing. Sometimes, the respect fades away and you tend to take them for granted. So when Masaba gives me that respect, it feels really good. I feel very honoured and lucky to be a mother whose child respects her.”

Further speaking about parenthood in today's day and age, Neena said she believes that in the process of glorifying mothers, fathers are made to take the backseat. She said, “Everything is challenging in today’s day and age. Even fathers are under a lot of pressure because they too fear losing their jobs and the burden of earning a livelihood is on them… Not just motherhood, everything in this world is challenging. We’re living in very difficult times. Sometimes, I think that when we try to only glorify and talk about mothers, that puts a lot of pressure and stress on fathers.”

Neena was last seen in Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released in March. The actor is now shooting for Metro In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

