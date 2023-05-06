Neena Gupta is envious of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala and Deepika's Oscar appearances: 'I feel very jealous'

In a new interview, veteran actor Neena Gupta spoke about young Bollywood actors being invited to international events. The actor had mixed feelings as she saw the younger generation making in big internationally. Speaking about actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Neena said she wished she could have received this kind of global 'exposure' back in the day. She said she feels ‘envious’ when she sees them at such events. Also read: Deepika Padukone showers love on Alia Bhatt days after her Met Gala debut, Reddit calls it ‘damage control’ Neena Gupta said she is envious of Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala appearance.

While Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards, which were held in March in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt made heads turn at this year’s Met Gala, which was held in New York on May 1 (May 2 in India).

Speaking about them, Neena said in an interview with News18 that she wished she was a young actor today. "I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second (smiles). I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking [on the global stage]," Neena said.

The actor further said that if she ever gets invited to a global event, she will wear a look put together by designer-actor Masaba Gupta, her daughter. Neena said, "If they call me, I’m game. I don’t have the body to wear a gown. So, I’ll wear a very beautiful saree if I’m invited to go [to an international event]. But no one’s inviting me (laughs). If an opportunity comes my way, I’ve Masaba to style me.”

Neena was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway. The actor recently wrapped up filming for Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and is now shooting for Metro In Dino. She has also done a segment in Lust Stories 2, which is directed by R Balki. It will be released on June 29.

