Deepika Padukone showers love on Alia Bhatt days after her Met Gala debut, Reddit calls it ‘damage control’

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to cheer for Alia Bhatt as she made her debut at Met Gala 2023. Previously Deepika had faced criticism for posting photos from the Oscars, only hours before Alia's big day in New York. Almost three days after the event, Deepika stepped up and turned cheerleader for Alia on social media. Also read: Alia Bhatt says Priyanka Chopra told her to find her at Met Gala Deepika Padukone reacted to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala post.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself from New York while getting ready for the biggest fashion night in the city. The post read, “@aliaabhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of “in honor of Karl.” Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two).”

Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala post.

Hours after the post went live, Deepika took to the comment section and wrote for Alia, “You did it!” While Alia has not yet responded to the actor's comment, social media users feel differently about the comment. A user on Reddit wrote, “I have nothing against Deepika but this seems like damage control.” “She always does this after she does something shady,” added another one. One more said, “This is not even a compliment, it’s just a statement of fact. Damn Deepu.”

The assumed complications between Deepika and Alia began when the Piku actor posted shared pictures from Oscars 2023. It was clicked minutes before she announced Naatu Naatu live performance on stage. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “And the rest is history… #oscars @theacademy.”

Soon after she posted the pictures, less than two months after the Oscars, many people on social media questioned the timing of her post. Some of them also called her ‘insecure’ about Alia's Met debut which was hours away. One of them commented, “Whyyyyyy did youuuuu post it at the time of MET!???????” “Didn’t she also re-post her wedding pictures when Alia go married to her ex boyfriend? Oscars didn’t just happen last night?? I do like her but she’s definitely insecure and jealous of whoever her ex Bf is with,” said another one.

Yet another user said, “Why are people saying that she is insecure? I mean wasn't she the first Indian freakin judge of Cannes 2022? She is the face of LV, Pottery Barn, etc etc. She has been invited to places that not even a single Indian has even dreamt of seeing. May it be unveiling the FIFA cup, or presenting the Oscars. There is nothing for her to be unsecured about. For God's sake just let her live her moments!”

